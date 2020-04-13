Local MP says COVID-19 Wage Subsidy a Good Start, More to be Done

Windsor West New Democrat MP Brian Masse says a $73-billion wage subsidy program is a good start, but more needs to be done.

The federal government and opposition parties came together Saturday to quickly approve the plan to help keep people working during the COVID-19 pandemic - the bill was cleared by the senate and the auditor general Sunday night.

Under the subsidy, the government will pay 75 per cent of the first $58,700 in annual salary normally earned by an employee or $847 per week for up to 12 weeks.

Masse says it was important to put political differences aside to get subsidies in place as quickly as possible.

Now that a framework is in place, he says the New Democrats will be pushing for a few changes.

"To include students, part-time people, small business owners that are owner-operators and improve some essential workers support. Second of all ... if people are going to be asked to pay back some of these benefits that it's done in a fair and just way; not done as a claw back that's going to be very damaging later on," he says.

Masse there will be opportunities to amend the plan.

"So we'll just keep pushing for new things to take place. At least now there's a base structure in place for individuals and businesses to get some support and from there we'll build," he says.

Masse says it's unfortunate that a crisis had to come along for parties to put aside their differences.

"How many years did we hear that there was not enough money, there were not enough resources and we had to lower corporate taxes to have success and to have jobs," he says. "Low and behold, you find in an emergency like this there's finally some support for health care, for people that are on the fringe and there's support for small business," he says.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau says it will take two to five weeks to roll out payments and the plan will be retroactive to March 16.

Masse says the NDP will also be pushing to get money to small businesses immediately.