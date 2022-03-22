Local MP says NDP-Liberal deal bodes well for Windsor-Essex

Windsor West MP Brian Masse says the recent agreement between the Federal Liberals and NDP is a big move for Windsor-Essex.

The confidence deal between the two parties will see the NDP back Trudeau's Liberals and keep his minority government in power for 3 more years.

Masse says he sees it as an opportunity to hold the Liberals accountable, and push for initiatives and changes that benefit people in our region.

He tells AM800's Patty Handysides, he wants to avoid missing out on the opportunity.

"During a number of years, when the Harper Administration was in power as a minority, the Liberals agreed with him over 100 times without getting a single thing from them, and the Bloc gets things for Quebec, so, for me, as a member down here, I want to exercise and get things that make a difference for Windsor and Essex county because we have some real needs, and I'm not just going to leave it to basically getting nothing at the end of the day."

Masse also says he plans to push the envelope on local issues, while making good on the agreement between the two parties.

"Most recently with my private members' bill on Ojibwe National Park, they're not supporting it at this moment, at least their local member isn't supporting it, and I'm going right after it really hard, and we can continue do do that on a number of issues," he began. "But what we do have is an agreement that we're not going to trigger an election, and we're going to support some of the budgetary and supply motions."

Hot regional issues like the automotive industry and affordable housing will be top of mind as well, according to Masse.

"I always have my own take on trying to get more for the auto industry, for example, but we're also going to see, I think, some stability for some of these programs locally here, and there's also some really good elements with regard to affordable housing."

Masse adds the deal could mean more bargaining power for NDP goals such as securing the fiscal futures of young people, and providing dental programs for lower income families.