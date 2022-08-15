Local MP says recent border measures are a step in the right direction but wants ArriveCAN removed

Windsor West MP Brian Masse believes recent border measures are a step in the right direction but there is still work to be done.

As AM800 news reported on Sunday, the federal government has quietly updated its rules in regards to vaccinated travellers entering through the land border.

Travellers entering will get a one-time exemption from fines or quarantine requirements if they fail to submit required health documents using ArriveCAN.

Masse says this further proves plans to create a permanent entry app.

He says this is an improvement to the situation but still wants the ArriveCan App gone.

"There is no doubt that this is a step in the right direction because you also have a lot of seniors, people with disabilities, others traveling back and forth or ordinary Canadians that are not able to use this type of digital information," he says.

Masse says he doesn't see a future where the app is removed.

"Instead of just cancelling it right now they are just going to do an exemption to try and condition people and that's why I've been raising the alarm bell that this isn't about public safety for COVID, this is more about trying to get Canadians to have a registered system online and reduction of actual officers on the border," says Masse. "We know we're going to have a shortage of officers on the border and we are not training enough to begin with."

He feels says there is no health-based reason to keep using the ArriveCAN App.

"I believe they want a permanent app that you have to put through the system and I think the motivation we heard through different parties so far has been to rely more on automation versus border officers which also takes away the human component fo stopping smuggling, reviewing people and follow throughs," he says.

The new measures are yet to be included in CBSA's travel requirements.

So far CBSA has reported over 300,000 travellers have already been granted a one-time exemption.