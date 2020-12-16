Local MPP Calling for More Health Unit Funding to Deal with COVID-19

New Democrat Lisa Gretzky is calling on the province to send more funding to the health unit to deal with COVID-19.

The Windsor-West MPP says she's being inundated with calls from residents looking for answers because the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is too busy to reply.

She's hearing about everything from missing test results to a lag in follow-up once someone has tested positive.

"They have numerous questions about COVID-19 that they would like to be able to speak to someone at the health unit about, but the health unit is so overwhelmed they're having a really difficult time answering those calls and getting back to people in a timely manner," she added.

Gretzky says people dealing with a potentially fatal virus shouldn't be asked to deal with anything other than their own health.

"They were saying they were going to potentially start asking people who test positive for COVID-19 to do their own contact tracing ... and it should never have come to this," she says.

The province needs to loosen its purse strings and get the health unit the money it needs, according to Gretzky.

"Directly to the health unit so they can hire the people that they need to be doing the work that they need to be doing to keep the public safe," she says.

Gretzky says it's another example of a public service that needs a share of the $12-billion in federal COVID-19 funding the Ford government hasn't used during the pandemic.