Local MPP calls on public school board to reconsider name for new school in Kingsville

Essex Progressive Conservative MPP Anthony Leardi is calling on the Greater Essex County District School Board to reconsider the name chosen for the new school under construction in Kingsville.

More than 100 students and parents protested outside Kingsville District High School on Friday, angry with the name Erie Migration Academy, and how it was selected.

It wasn't one of the recommendations from the naming committee, but was put forward to the board last week by Trustee and committee chair Julia Burgess.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Leardi says he wrote the letter after he hearing from people who told him the school name did not reflect the community and democratic process.

"And I think they were right so that's what encouraged me to write the letter and contact the board and say 'listen you have to reconsider this because the community needs to have input into this and you need to follow your process'."

He says the board has chosen a name that "means nothing to no one".

"If they did not like the names that were proposed they could have simply went back to the committee and said 'try again, offer us a couple of more options to consider.' Which would have been of course consistent with their process right?'."

Leardi says the name fails on at least four of the board's five naming criteria.

"One of the criteria set out by the board was geographical references, which Kingsville certainly is. Another is historical value, which Kingsville certainly is. So those are two of the criteria that I'll mention. So that from my point of view and in my opinion, when you apply their own criteria, the name that they proposed failed, but the alternative names, which were put forward by the committee, actually were better candidates."

He says trustees seem to be sending the message that somehow the name "Kingsville" is in appropriate.

-With files from AM800's The Morning Drive and Dustin Coffman