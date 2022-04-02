Local museum Celebrates 100 years of Riverside

A local museum is offering free admission today to honour a special occasion.

Today is the 100th anniversary of the Town of Riverside, and the Chimczuk Museum in Windsor has organized a new exhibition to celebrate. The town of Riverside is the youngest of the border cities, and was incorporated in 1921 before being annexed by Windsor in 1966.

Museum Coordinator Craig Capacchione shares a bit about Riverside's history and significance.

"It was one of the few border cities that was mainly a residential area, and that's the main reason they separated from the Sandwich Township they were originally part of. They felt they were a little bit different than the surrounding farmland, and they had a different type of community in the Riverside area, so it's a great little story."

Capacchione says Riverside, like many other towns annexed by Windsor, has a rich history.

"When these towns came together, or when they were annexed by the City of Windsor, the community still kept their sense of pride, and Riverside is a prime example of that. Because it was annexed in 1966 and was founded in 1921, it kind of has that nostalgic generation," he shared.

He also adds, the community stepped up to make this exhibit happen.

"A lot of the pieces we have on display came from the museum's collection. We also did get some great community donations and loaned items from people who grew up in Riverside and spent time in Riverside. And, organizations like the University of Windsor archives..." said Capacchione.

The exhibit itself focuses on the period between 1920 and 1966. It includes artifacts from speakeasies from the 1930's, and more modern pieces.

Museum Windsor is also hosting a walking tour on Saturday, April 23.

Tickets are $5.50 each, and space is limited. To get your hands on a ticket, call 519-253-1812 or visit Museum Windsor at 401 Riverside Drive West.

