Local musician thrilled to take part in Buskers on the Block program

One local musician is thrilled to take part in the new Buskers on the Block program.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift, Ted Hogan is one of many taking part in playing his music along Ouellette Avenue.

The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association set aside $10,000 for the Buskers on the Block pilot program.

Hogan, who plays the saxophone, typically plays jazz or jazz-adjacent type music, however he does play more covers and pop tunes.

He has a Bachelor of Arts in Music degree from the University of Windsor, and has played in many restaurants around Windsor, as well as events such as galas and weddings.

He says the Busker type of music hasn't been in the Windsor area much.

"It's nice that there's some great initiative for people to do that. And who knows who I might see, lots of new faces, friendly faces. And it's a great chance for me to kind of work on some improv and showmanship."

"I did get my Bachelor's from the University of Windsor in music, but, since I started doing more solo stuff I started doing more covers or arraignments of pop tunes. So playing along with accompaniment tracks in that vein as well."

Hogan says he's played in many areas around Windsor.

"Vermouth, I used to play at Milk Bar when that was a thing, or Phog Lounge. And then, otherwise, maybe more private events say like at the St. Clair Centre for the Arts, you have fundraiser's, you have galas, you have special dinners, things like that."

On Saturday at 5 p.m., Hogan will be playing outside of The Dugout on University Avenue and Ouellette Avenue, and then at 7:15 p.m. he will be playing along Maiden Lane.

Musicians looking to apply for Buskers on the Block can find more information by clicking here.

The program will be running every Saturday throughout the month of August.