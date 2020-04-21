Local Musicians Jamming for Those in Isolation

A local musician is making sure we stay entertained during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Andrew MacLeod with the band Years of Earnest — they've shifted from playing bars and nightclubs to live streaming shows every Tuesday night on Facebook.

MacLeod says dozens of artists have gotten on board with each live stream lasting about three hours featuring 10 local acts.

He says it's in every musician's blood to want to perform.

"Everybody has cabin fever a little bit and if you're a creative type you have a need to connect with people through some artistic expression. So everybody has been on board and it has worked pretty seamlessly."

MacLeod says feedback so far has been very positive.

"People say they wait all week for Tuesday night. I think people just crack a beer at home and hop around and listen to music and sometimes they find artists they didn't know lived among them. Maybe they'll get out and see them whenever they're allowed to."

He says it's odd playing for an audience you can't see.

"It is weird. Over the years you play at some empty bars, but when you're finished you're still used to hearing the noise of a TV in the background or something. So that moment when you finish your song, it's odd."

The live jam sessions air every Tuesday night at 8pm on MacLeod's Facebook page.