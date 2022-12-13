Local Muslim community donates coats to UHC- Hub of Opportunities

With the temperature dropping in Windsor-Essex, the region's Muslim community is once again helping those in need.

On Tuesday, students from Al-Hijra and An-Noor Islamic schools along with the Rose City Islamic Centre donated more than 100 coats and winter gear to the UHC- Hub of Opportunities.

The coats were dropped at the Coats for Kids distribution centre on Howard Avenue.

Al-Hijra student Leen Al Hamayda says she enjoys helping others.

"As a Muslim community we would love to draw a lovely smile on the kids and other people who don't have coats and seeing that smile just means everything to everyone and especially to me," says Al Hamayda. "Since winters in Canada are extremely chilly by donating these coats, we would love to bring joy to everyone and ensure they have a comfortable winter."

An-Noor student Manaal Hussain says it's all about giving back to the community.

"It's so cold and the fact that we get to do something, we're young, we're 13, we're 12 and we can get to do something, I mean that is incredible," says Hussain.

It's the 12th year for the coat drive.

To date, more than 4,500 coats along with winter clothing have been donated.