Local OECTA secondary president calls hiring of additional teachers a 'win-win'

The president of the Windsor-Essex Secondary Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association (OECTA) is calling it a win-win.

Joe Brannagan says it's always great news when new teachers are hired.

As AM800 news reported on Thursday, the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board hired 22 new teachers after it saw an enrolment increase at the secondary level.

"I think it's reflective of the work our teachers have been doing over the year, the past year especially but over the years," says Brannagan. "So you never know going into September but it's great when you get a chance to hire some new teachers and bring them on and get them into the profession."

Brannagan says the additional staff are considered permanent positions.

"Having gone through a very tough year with our staff, more people that we can have working together to teach the students of our board is better, so it's a great plus for us and eventually it's going to be great for the community and great for the students that are working with these new teachers," says Brannagan.

He feels September is always a coin flip.

"There's a lot of, people that come in the eleventh hour or that leave in the eleventh hour so staffing is never 100 per cent done on the first day of school and then we you have a number like 73 to come in, that's a great pick up for us," he says.

The board saw 73 more high school students enrolled compared to last year for a total of 7,325 students.

On the elementary side, the board reported an enrolment increase of 84 students for a total of 13,105 students.