Local officials worried bridge blockade may have effect on future investments in region

Local officials are becoming more worried about the impact the blockade at the Ambassador Bridge may have on the reputation of Windsor-Essex when it comes to attracting foreign investment.

The bridge is Canada's busiest link to the U.S. accounting for about 25% of trade between the two countries, but the flow of goods has come to a halt for the past five days as protestors continue to block traffic.

President of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers Association Flavio Volpe says the demonstration needs to come to an end soon.

"Windsor's reputation as a partner, especially on the manufacturing end, has been crystallized over the last 120 years. I don't think a singular event is going to change that. I do think that if we don't take some action to clear the border it may have some effect on whether new investments would favour Windsor over the other side of the bridge."

Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Rakesh Naidu is worried there may be long-term effects.

"For the future, the concerns that we have are, what will the American customers, the American clients think of the situation? And will this lead to them rethinking the supply chain that extends into Canada? And Windsor Essex is a very important part of the supply chain."

Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Rakesh Naidu says businesses are worried as well.

"Their concerns are that the American customers may look the other way and not want to have a concern like this come up in the future. Having said that, this is the first time something like this has happened. So the sooner this is addressed, the better it will be, and it will replace the trust back in the system."

The City of Windsor is seeking an injunction to put an end to the blockade.

A hearing planned for noon Friday at the Ontario Superior Court.