Local Oncologist Receives a $40,000 Grant

A funding boost for a medical oncologist from Windsor-Essex.

Dr. Caroline Hamm has received a $40,000 grant from Play for a Cure.

Play for a Cure is a local hockey event that raises funds for cancer research.

Hamm says the money will be used to find clinical trials for cancer patients that want them.

She says for the past nine months, her and her team have assisted about 100 patients with clinical trials.

"We have partial funding from a national clinical trial organization to do that job, find clinical trials for patients that want them," says Hamm. "We actually serve all of Canada right now out of Windsor but obviously we've served a lot more Windsor patients then anywhere else."

Dr. Hamm says she wants to help more patients.

"I started this with a patient Ron Truant and he house on a trial out over in Karmanos and he paid for that trial himself, $15,000 a year but it was reasonable for him and he lived four years longer because of that," says Hamm. "So those are the kind of things we want to look at and try to find anything that would be good for the patient."

The funding was part of Play for a Cure's "Cancer Research Collaboration Fund."

The event in 2019 raised $284,000.

This year's event takes place at the end of March at the Vollmer Centre in LaSalle.