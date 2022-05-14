Local OPP kick off construction season with a reminder

The local OPP detachment is reminding folks to be careful around construction zones just in time for construction season.

There are a number of areas in Essex County where roads are under construction and detours are in place.

Provincial Police are reminding drivers to always drive at the posted reduced speed limit, and keep a safe distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you.

A major bad practice to watch out for is tailgating, as sudden stops are usual in construction zones according to the OPP.

They're also reminding drivers to be aware that speeding fines are doubled in construction zones when workers are present.

