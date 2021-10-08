Local OPP taking part in Operation Impact

Beginning on Friday, members of the Essex County OPP will be participating in "Operation Impact", a traffic safety initiative implemented province-wide.

The initiative is focused on addressing issues of speed, seatbelt use, impaired driving and other criminal code driving offences this Thanksgiving weekend.

Officers will be actively patrolling local roads, in hopes to reduce collisions as a result of excessive speed, lack of seatbelt use or impaired driving.

Essex County OPP Detachment Commander, Inspector Glenn Miller, says the Thanksgiving Weekend is a much anticipated event.

"Perhaps even more so given the challenges we continue to face. Following the Rules of the Road are easy but not following them will quickly complicate your life. Support your families by ensuring you arrive safely this weekend and if you decide not to follow the Rules, then be prepared for the significant consequences. Our officers will be carefully watching your driving behaviour," Miller said.

Local residents can expect to see an increased police presence on roads and in communities during this time.

The initiative runs from 12:00 a.m. on Friday, October 8 to 11:59 p.m. on Monday, October 11.