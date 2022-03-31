Local organization to hold Trans Day of Visibility event

Transgender Day of Visibility is today. It’s a day dedicated to celebrating transgender people and raising awareness of discrimination faced by transgender people worldwide.

Trans Wellness Ontario is an organization dedicated to providing support and programs to help trans, genderqueer, non binary and other communities strive for wellness and security.

The organization is stepping up to host a virtual event Thursday afternoon, where all trans, queer, and allied people are welcome to join.

Sydney Brouillard-Coyle from Trans Wellness Ontario explains why Trans Day of Visibility is important for the trans community.

“Transgender people experience a lot of erasure within society, within the media. Often we can’t find ourselves represented, and that’s even more relevant for those of us in the non-binary community, so the trans Day of Visibility is an opportunity for people to share their story,”

They also say events like the one their organization is holding, and the day of visibility make a difference.

“We are definitely seeing more of a shift, more education towards wanting to make the world a better place and a safer place for trans and queer folk. In the past three months we’ve done over 30 programs,” Brouillard-Coyle said.

Brouillard-Coyle says a main goal of Trans Day of Visibility is education.

“For people to recognize us and acknowledge us for who we are, and to also bring to light the many issues that trans people still experience in regards to discrimination."

Brouillard-Coyle adds the event will start with a meet and greet, and opening remarks, before a movie screening.

The movie “Beauty: Beyond Binary” touches on subjects of understanding and acceptance. After the film a discussion is planned, along with art-based activities later on.

The event runs from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

