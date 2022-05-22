Local organizations Celebrated at 2022 Business Excellence Awards

The Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce held their 2022 Business Excellence Awards last week, honouring Windsor's top local companies and organizations.

The awards were presented at the Chrysler Theatre for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As heard on AM800's the Shift with Patty Handysides, during the event, the Penalty Box Restaurant won the 'Believe Windsor-Essex' award.

Owner of the Penalty Box Restaurant Van Niforos says their success wouldn't be possible without support from the community.

"We've been supported so heavily. We went through growing pains, when we moved people followed us. The new location is so busy, there is nothing this community hasn't done for us, and the support is unbelievable."

Niforos says they have been fortunate despite challenges with the pandemic.

"You have to feel for others in the restaurant industry. We're not even competitors anymore, we're all friends, a lot of the people who struggled have been in business for a long time, they just weren't able to do it, which was sad but luckily things have turned around."

Some of the other winners include:Team Goran, RE/MAX CARE Realty for the Entrepreneur of the Year Award, the Fight Like Mason Foundation for the Pillars of our Community Award and Wolfhead Distillery for the Tourism and Hospitality Award.



