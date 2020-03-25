Local Organizations Donating Medical Supplies Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Several local organizations are stepping up to make sure frontline staff have the medical supplies they need to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, the City of Windsor and County of Essex put out a call to anyone willing to donate extra supplies.

The St. Clair College Health Sciences program has shipped a number of items to Windsor Regional Hospital and Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare including beds, ventilators and other lifesaving equipment.

The college's Associate Vice President of Academics, Dr. Ken Blanchette, says the hospitals are creating an emergency ward in preparation for a surge in patients.

"They are putting together patient overflows for beds and making a ward right now at Hotel-Dieu Grace on Prince Rd. So we've shipped off 35 hospital beds. We have 90 beds total that we could provide to the hospitals incase Windsor does get a crisis," he says.

Dr. Blanchette says both hospitals are doing their best to prepare.

"These folks are planning for the worst," he adds. "They want to make sure that we are absolutely ready. The amount of effort they've been putting in and the logistics of making things work, they are about as ready as they possibly can be for this and the community needs to know how hard they're working to make this work."