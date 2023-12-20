Local orthodontics office donates thousands to ESHF in support of first MRI machine

A local orthodontics office has donated thousands of dollars to Erie Shores Health Foundation in support of the first MRI in Leamington.

Abraham Orthodontics presented a $15,000 cheque to ESHF earlier this week.

This was a collaborative effort under the foundations' Night of A Thousand Parties, where local businesses and professionals donated raffle and bingo prizes or pledged amounts that were doubled by Abraham Orthodontics.

It was announced in December 2022 that Erie Shores Health Care had been approved for funding to cover the operating costs to run a MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) machine.

Dr. Maxwell Abraham, Owner and Co-Founder of Abraham Orthodontics, says it's crucial to have accessible and local specialty care

"Diagnostic imaging, especially an MRI, it's one thing to cut into wait times that are there right now, but to help the patient who needs to access it the most and having something close to home, I think that's going to be really critical for the community in general to have," he says. "So, any small part that we can play in that in contributing, we're just so excited to be a small part of this really exciting endeavour."

He says it was amazing to see the community come together for the hospital.

"Seeing what the hospital has been able to do for our community over many, many years, but especially in the last five years, and the leadership that's there, just some of the amazing work that's happening out of Erie Shores and the momentum that's being built, this MRI is truly a really big achievement for our area."

Abraham says it was a great event to be able to contribute locally.

"We're just so pleased with the community, and business leaders, and professionals who have contributed to our event in any way because it's really them that throw the bulk of this to make it possible. So any small part we can do to contribute to care close to home, we're just very, very excited."

It's unclear when the MRI machine will be operational at Erie Shores Health Care, however during the December 2022 announcement, it was estimated it would take one to two years.

The operational funding to run the machine is around $800,000 a year to support staffing, maintenance and education.