Local Parts Manufacturers Ratify New Deals

Unifor Local 195 has ratified collective agreements with three local employers.

About 900 workers between workers between Flex N Gate Howard facility, Central Stamping and KB Components have all voted in favour of new contracts.

Union president Emile Nabbout tells AM800 News while the contracts were ratified, there were still some concerns.

"For example at the Flex N Gate Howard facility, our members felt that they deserved more because of the two sets of workers where you make the full wages as somebody that is in the growing, those people on the bottom line feel that they deserve more."

Nabbout describes the negotiations as challenging.

"Given the COVID circumstances and the shortage of the part supply for the conductor, we find it very difficult now because there are a lot of layoffs taking place," he says. "We find it a challenge with the employers as well, we feel our members deserve more but we find it is very difficult to strike a deal."

According to Nabbout, all of the agreements were similar.

"Majority of them are three year but Central Stamping was a four-year agreement and the employer was willing to throw additional money on the table to make sure we ratify," he says. "The four-year agreement takes care of the pension issues for the old workforce and the new workforce."

Nabbout calls the outcomes positive and says it was a job well done by the bargaining committees.

— With files from AM800's Rob Hindi