Local pasta fundraiser raises close to $30,000 for small Ukrainian village

The Polish Peoples' Home Association is thanking the community.

Over the weekend, a pasta lunch and dinner fundraiser was held, with all proceeds going to Lubycza — a small Ukrainian village on the border of Poland impacted by the conflict with Russia.

The event raised $28.908,39.

Margaret Holec, the association's president told AM800 news last week, Poland stands with Ukraine.

The fundraiser took place on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Polish Club on Langlois Avenue.