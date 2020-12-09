Local Pharmacist says COVID-19 Vaccinations will be Challenging

A local pharmacist says COVID-19 vaccine distribution and logistics are going to be a challenge.

Tim Brady is owner of Brady pharmacies in Essex and Belle River.

He says there are more than 14-million people living in Ontario and close to $1.5-million existing vaccines are administered per day province-wide.

"It's going to take probably eight to nine months to get everybody who wants to get a shot to get the shot," he added.

Brady says the type of COVID-19 vaccine chosen will play a huge factor.

"If they pick the one that has to be at -70C it just creates its own logistics on how any location, whether it be a pharmacy or doctors office, can keep that vaccine to the proper temperatures," says Brady.

He says the number of doses could extend timelines.

"Are we picking a one shot vaccination schedule or a two shot? So we may not be looking at 14-milion shots in Ontario, but 28-million if it's a double-shot regiment," he added.

Canadian pharmacists are calling for a more coordinated strategy to make sure the country is ready to administer the vaccines when they arrive in Canada.

Meanwhile, the Canadian Pharmacists Association is calling for a federal commitment to provide the necessary funding and resources to assist provinces and territories cover the costs associated with the administration of vaccines by health professionals.

- with files from AM800's Patty Handysides