Local Pharmacists Named Chair of Ontario Pharmacists Association

Tim Brady has been busy expanding his pharmacy business with a new branch in Tilbury, along with Belle River and Essex.

Now's he stepping into the leadership role of chair of the Ontario Pharmacists Association.He becomes the fourth pharmacist from Windsor-Essex to be named chair.

Brady tells The Afternoon News that he's already stepped into his new role.

"I took over on June 4 and I'm really excited to work with the pharmacists of Ontario to try and make people better," says Brady.

He says pharmacies have been a constant during the uncertain times of COVID-19.

"Through this entire pandemic everyone's business has been interrupted ... one consistent factor has been the community pharmacy," he says. "They've been there day-in-day-out, sometimes seven days a week and 24 hours a day."

Brady says he'll be leading a great organization.

"I couldn't be prouder than to be able to help promote these people that are tirelessly dedicated to trying to keep people healthy," he added.

Brady has served as vice chair the Ontario Pharmacists Association for the past year.