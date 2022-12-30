Local pharmacy owner pleased with changes for pharmacies to prescribe medications

A local pharmacist is pleased with the changes to pharmacies in the new year.

On Wednesday, it was announced that as of January 1, pharmacists in Ontario will be allowed to prescribe treatments for 13 of 'the most common ailments'.

The 13 ailments include hay fever, oral thrush, dermatitis, pink eye, menstrual cramps, acid reflux, hemorrhoids, cold sores, impetigo, insect bites and hives, tick bites, sprains and strains, and urinary tracts infections, according to the Ministry of Health.

Pharmacies in several other provinces are able to prescribe medications, however pharmacists in Ontario have not previously been authorized, except for the COVID-19 antiviral Paxlovid.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift, Tim Brady, Owner Brady's Pharmacy, says 'it's about time'.

He says patients would go to the doctor to get medication prescribed when the pharmacy could have diagnosed them.

"There are things that patients were coming in to talk to use about anyway. We then know what it is, it's pretty simple and straightforward. We then have to send you to the doctor, you'd go to the doctor, get an appointment, then come back and fill it. So, we're just trying to remove the bill man, making it a little bit easier for patients. These are things that pretty simple and straightforward that can be prescribed. And, just trying to save everybody's time in getting it when they need it."

He says patients will get turned away if pharmacists think you need to see a physician, but this will save time on more simple ailments.

"This will speed up things like walk-in clinics, people aren't going to go to the ER for simple things that could be treated. A really simple one is like urinary tracts infections, ladies have had them again, and again, and again, they know it's a Saturday, there's no benefit in having that patient suffer for the weekend until they can see the doctor on the Monday."

He says it is simple to diagnose for the 13 ailments.

"Most of it is an algorithm, it's like 'yes' or 'no' questions. Do you have this? Yes or no? Then you go to the next step, and it kind of works down. And these are ones that for most people, you know pink eye for kids when they're going back to school, or menstrual cramps. That's absolutely silly that you have to send somebody to a physician to get something a little bit stronger than over-the-counter."

He adds that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, more and more individuals relied on pharmacies.

"Even two years ago, no one thought of going to get your vaccinations, other than maybe a flu shot at a pharmacy, and these last couple of years have changed that. People have seen what pharmacists can do. We're accessible, I mean, 95 per cent of people in Ontario live within 5 kilometres of a store."

The Ministry of Health says there will be no added cost for the visit, and the service will be free with a health card.

The ministry adds that the change hopes to lighten the load on doctors, clinics and emergency rooms.