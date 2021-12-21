Local philanthropist donates $250,000 to support area food banks

A $250,000 donation to help those in need this holiday season and into 2022.

Local philanthropist Alan Quesnel is behind the donation to UHC - Hub of Opportunities, which will be distributed to 15 local food banks across Windsor-Essex.

Quesnel says with COVID ramping up again, it's looks like a lot of people will have their employment disrupted due to restrictions and mandates.

"I'm from Windsor and Essex, I've been blessed and I just wanted to do more part to help those who are less fortunate," he says. "I believe it's my responsibility to give back. I've been fortunate throughout my life and some have not," he says.

June Muir, CEO of UHC-Hub of Opportunities, says it couldn't have come at a better time because they know the COVID-19 Omicron variant is most contagious, so they will be able to have food on hand when people may have to stay home because they're no longer able to work, their kids are sick or they have ill parents.

Muir adds that no one should go hungry this Christmas season, so if anyone needs any help, they should contact UHC.

100 per cent of the donation will be used to buy food for 15 food banks as part of the Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association.