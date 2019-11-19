Local Philanthropists Helping Keep Families Together

A local family is making a generous $25,000 donation to the Windsor - Essex Children's Aid Foundation.

The John and Sophia Chisholm Embracing Family Fund is aimed at helping keep families otgether.

The discretionary funding will allow children who are in the care of the Children's Aid Society (CAS) to remain with family members where possible.

John Chisholm says the government funding doesn't always allow for family members to care for a child.

"So that they can help these relatives bring their nieces, nephews, grandchildren, sisters, brothers, neighbours, whatever. But that the love is not measured against the money."

Chisholm says there was a need identified to be able to keep children in care within the family.

"If families had kin that they wanted to take in instead of going to strangers and they wanted to foster their own relatives, then money should not become an issue" says Chisholm. "They should be able to take them in and there should be able to be some support, some discretionary support, for them to be able to afford that."

CAS Executive Director Derrick Drouillard says these kinds of cases do come up and this allows them to keep families together.

"Oftern times we get grandparents who are on fixed incomes and weren't ready for things like post secondary costs or even daycare costs, the day to day living for kids" explains Drouillard. "So we would much rather see children live with family than to formal care."

Chisholm says he's always had a close relationship with the CAS because his mother was cared for by the CAS.

He hopes this is a seed fund that grows over time.