Local Picket Locations Unveiled for One Day Province-Wide Strike



Education unions from across the province are uniting on Friday with a one day province-wide strike to back contract demands as well as cuts to public education.

Here in Windsor-Essex, roughly 6,100 teachers and support staff will be at close to 20 sites throughout the region including PC MPP Rick Nicholls' office in Leamington.

Erin Roy is the president for the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation District 9 and says most pickets begin at 8am and will finish around 2:30pm.

"Some are combined, some our stand alone for each of the federations, or the associations and so the goal is to be visible in the community and out supporting public education," says Roy.

She says the unions are coming together and will be at visible sites.

"To of the public high schools are going to be at St. Joe's so Tecumseh Vista and Riverside will be there and in Belle River, St. Anne's is going to the Belle River site," says Roy. "So we've really tried to band together that we can have the different groups at all these different sites around our community."

Roy says local presidents from AEFO, OECTA and ETFO will be at Rick Nicholls' office on Friday at 11:30am.

Other sites include Westview Freedom Academy, St. Joseph High School, CSC Providence and Christ the King.

Meanwhile, talks with the Catholic teachers union and the french teachers union resume on Thursday.