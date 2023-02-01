Local pizza chain supporting Heart Month with heart-shaped pizzas

A Windsor pizza chain is ready to do its part to support heart health across Windsor-Essex.

Antonino's Original Pizza will be selling heart-shaped pizza or dessert during the entire month of February, which is Heart Month across Canada.

Antonino's will donate $1 from each sale to assist cardiac patients in Windsor-Essex.

The company will also be selling paper hearts which will be put up to cover the restaurant’s windows in red to further support the campaign.

The money raised will go to the cardiac program at Windsor Regional Hospital.

Antonino's owner Joe Ciaravino says Valentine's Day used to be one of their slowest days of the year but since they started the heart-shaped pizza fundraiser, it's now their busiest day of the year, even busier than Super Bowl Sunday.

He says wait times can be over two hours.

"People should really call ahead, two, three days ahead doesn't hurt, especially if you want the prime times between 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Place your order for a specific time on Valentine's day for a heart-shaped pizza, for any pizza on Valentine's Day, since it's so busy," he says.

Antonino's raised close to $7,200 from the sale of heart-shaped pizzas during its February, 2022 campaign.

Ciaravino says he thinks at last count, they've raised over the years, somewhere in the neighbourhood of $20,000

He says there is a need to support heart health in the community.

"We've been able to raise money that's helped open the new Catheterization Lab and get equipment. Healthcare is becoming a challenge for us in this community and a lot of communities, and anything we can do to help, we'd like to contribute," he adds.

Antonino's has been doing the heart-shaped pizza fundraiser each year since 2011.

Heart-shaped pizzas, desserts and paper hearts will be available from Feb. 1 to Feb. 28, 2023 at the pizzeria’s five locations in South Windsor, LaSalle, Tecumseh, Leamington and the soon to be open Riverside store.