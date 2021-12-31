Local pizza shops prepare for New Year's Eve

The President of Antonino's Original Pizza says he expects an extremely busy New Year's Eve.

Joe Ciaravino says this holiday season has been one of the busiest yet for the pizzeria.

"We had a crazy Monday this week which we did not expect, it's been exceptionally busier this week than in past years," says Ciaravino. "We thank our customers for calling on us and our staff for doing such a great job."

(Photo courtesy of Antonino's Original Pizza via Facebook)

He recommends customers call in advance to make an order as he expects the rush will be all day.

"Given that it's a Friday and a lot of businesses will be open, it's going to run all day and there will probably be a lull between lunch and dinner than it'll likely pick up again around 4 p.m. that will run through until 10 p.m., " he says. "The peak times will typically be between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m."

Ciaravino says the stores will close early, at 10 p.m. to allow staff to enjoy their New Year's Eve.

There are three Antonino's locations - South Windsor, Tecumseh and LaSalle.