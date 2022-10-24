Local pizzerias and Rotary Club of LaSalle Centennial team up for Pizza for Polio campaign

The Rotary Club of LaSalle Centennial and local pizzerias are joining forces in support of the worldwide eradication of Polio.

The annual Pizza for Polio fundraiser is in cooperation with Rotary International's End Polio Now campaign, and will see 15 locations participate.

Local residents are encouraged to order pizza from the participating pizzerias on October 25.

Coordinator Mary Lou Amlin says they're hoping for good support for the campaign again this year.

"What happens is you buy pizza, they give you delicious pizza and then they donate part of the day's proceeds to the Rotary Club of LaSalle Centennial to support Pizza for Polio, which supports the End Polio Now campaign to rid polio from the world."

The Global Polio Eradication Initiative is a public-private partnership led by national governments with five partners - the World Health Organization (WHO), Rotary International, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Amlin says the usual suspects have stepped up to support, as well as a fresh supporter.

"We have one new pizzeria, and five our of great sponsors who've been with us for several years," she continued. "Our new one this year is Slice of Pi, which is on Malden Rd in LaSalle, so we have six different pizzerias but we have 15 locations."

She says they're looking to bring in $3,000.

"And then what happens is because this is part of the global initiative for eradicating polio. Money we raise is matched by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in a three-to-one ratio, so if we do raise $3,000 it'll actually be $9,000 that goes towards ending polio."

The participating pizzerias not mentioned above include:

- Three Antonino's Original Pizza locations (on Howard Ave in Windsor, on Malden Rd in LaSalle, and on Manning Rd in Tecumseh)

- Four BullsEye Pizza locations (on Front Rd in LaSalle, on Tecumseh Rd W. in Windsor West, on Howard Ave. in South Windsor and on Lauzon Rd. in East Windsor)

- Capri Pizzeria's three locations (on Dougall Rd. in South Windsor, on Tecumseh Rd. E in Forest Glade, and on Front Road in LaSalle)

- Two Oven 360 locations (on Malden Rd in LaSalle and on Grand Marais Rd W in Windsor)

- Sarducci's Pizza's two locations (on Tecumseh Rd. W. and Lauzon Road in Windsor)