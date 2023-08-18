Local police arrest suspect in arson investigation

Windsor Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a recent arson investigation.

On Wednesday, police put out a call for help from the community to locate a suspect after a fire this week at a restaurant on Howard Avenue.

Windsor Police took to social media to say that thanks to tips from the community, they arrested the suspect Friday morning.

Windsor Fire and Rescue Services extinguished a small fire at the rear of the business in the 3000 block of Howard Avenue, near E.C. Row Expressway, on Tuesday at 10:30 p.m.

Through investigation, officers obtained video surveillance that captured the suspect at the scene.