Local police carry out long weekend traffic enforcement


Windsor Police were busy on the roads on Saturday.

Members of the Traffic Unit conducted two separate enforcement campaigns in the region.

According to police, the speed enforcement initiative resulted in a total of 69 enforcement actions, including one criminal charge for dangerous driving. 

Later Saturday evening, officers conducted a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E.) program at locations in Windsor and Amherstburg. 

In all, police inspected 340 vehicles, administered three roadside tests, and issued one three-day licence suspension to a local driver.

