Local police kick-off annual Anti-Noise Campaign

Windsor Police have officially kicked off their annual Anti-Noise campaign, which looks to curb sound pollution caused by loud cars and motorcycles in the city.

Constable Bianca Jackson says the awareness and enforcement campaign, which runs until September 5, aims to reduce unnecessary and excessive noise from vehicles, which can have adverse effects on residents in the community.

"The members of our Traffic Enforcement Unit will clamp down on motorists who are deliberately revving their engines, squealing their tires, blaring loud music, and basically disrupting the peace of other people who are just trying to enjoy the nice weather coming to us," she said.

During the 2022 Anti-Noise Campaign, officers in Windsor issued 2,726 citations for speeding, stunt driving and other noise-related incidents over a four-month period.

Jackson says their objective is not to penalize people, however if they must give citations to people for these types of noise violations then they will do that.

"We hope to actually lower our number, that's always the hope, because then people are getting the awareness and understanding that this noise is very disturbing to those who surround them."

Vehicle noise is one of the most common complaints that Windsor Police receive during periods of warmer weather.

Jackson says while they can be difficult calls for service because a vehicle is in one location at one point, and then another location very soon after, the Traffic Enforcement Unit is out in the community looking to react to what they see.

"If they're in the right place at the time of course drivers will be pulled over and maybe warned, or issued a citation. So I would be very cautious about what you're doing when you're making these disruptive noises. Our Traffic Enforcement Unit drive around in all kinds of vehicles so you won't know where they might be and at what time," she said.

Officers will enforce existing Windsor and Amherstburg bylaws regarding sound emissions, and they can also lay similar charges under the Highway Traffic Act "unnecessary noise" regulation.

Jackson says everyone is very excited for the warmer temperatures and to be able to enjoy the weather, but police want everyone to do so respectfully and safely.