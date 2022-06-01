Local police provide first update on latest Anti-Noise campaign

Over 100 online noise complaints have been submitted to local police from residents in Windsor and Amherstburg since the launch of their Anti-Noise campaign on May 2.

Windsor Police say that while the campaign started with an educational mindset through social media, recently officers have been out in identified problem areas conducting enforcement actions for offences including Stunt Driving, Improper Mufflers and Unnecessary Noise.

As we head into the summer months, police are reminding the public to be courteous to their neighbours by keeping the noise down.

The Windsor Police Service will continue to encourage members of the public to utilize the online reporting option until the Anti-Noise campaign ends on September 5, which was introduced as part of this year's campaign.