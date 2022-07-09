Local police provide update on Anti-Noise campaign

Over 1,000 noise complaints have been submitted to local police from residents in Windsor and Amherstburg since the launch of their Anti-Noise campaign on May 2.

57 of them were noise violations and warnings issued, 12 were violations and warnings for stunt driving, while 946 of the complaints were violations and warnings for speeding.

Police are reminding the public to be courteous to their neighbours by keeping the noise down.

Residents can report a complaint online on the Windsor Police Service website.

The Anti-Noise campaign will end on September 5