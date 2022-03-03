Local Polish Club hosting Ukraine relief fundraiser Saturday

The local Polish community is coming together to help its European neighbour Ukraine.

The Polish Club of Windsor is hosting a pasta lunch and dinner fundraiser this weekend with all the proceeds going Lubycza — a small Ukrainian village on the border of Poland impacted by the conflict with Russia.

Club president Margaret Holec is urging the community lend its support to the event.

"Please come and see us and make sure that you are supporting people who are suffering, those who, today, have no place to sleep, those who, today, have no place to be warm. So have your humanity on high alert and just be with us on Saturday."

She says Poland stands with Ukraine.

"We have to do something. We cannot just pretend things are not happening just because we are away from our country. Poland, as you know, is very supportive and we are very united with them as well in their way of thinking."

Holec says the conflict hits close to home for her.

"I'm from a small town in Poland that is actually on the border with Ukraine. So being able to be part of this, of this movement, I think it's important. I think it's important to have our voice heard. It's important for everybody. It's important for me."

The fundraiser takes place Saturday from noon to 6pm at the Polish Club located at 1275 Langlois Ave in Windsor.

Meals are $25 per person and can be picked up at the club — several door prizes will be up for grabs as well.