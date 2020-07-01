Local Politicians Launch Canada Day Contest

Windsor-West MP Brian Masse and Windsor-West MPP Lisa Gretzky are hoping the city can have some fun without a traditional Canada Day Parade.

On Wednesday, the pair is encouraging budding artists to observe COVID-19 restrictions, but to get out there and make something beautiful for Canada Day.

They're asking, "What Canada means to you?"

Masse says all you'll need is some chalk, and maybe a poster board.

"Paint something on you sidewalk with chalk, do a poster for art or even a poem and put it up in the Windsor-west Canada Day contest and you can win prizes," he says.

He tells AM800 News there are plenty of prizes to be won.

"We have four sets of prizes for different age groups and most of the prizes are local goods that we've assembled to reward those that are going to want to show what it means to be in Canada and what it means to them," says Masse.

According to Masse, a parade isn't the only way to celebrate Canada's birthday.

"These moments are special and having a day off is important to say thanks to our nation and more importantly to unite us, because despite the challenges that we have we still have an amazing country," he added.

Entries can be submitted on Masse's Facebook page.

— with files from AM800's Zander Broeckel