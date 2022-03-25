Local product makes NHL debut

A successful NHL debut for Leamington native Hayden Hodgson on Thursday.

The 26-year-old right winger scored a goal and added an assist as his Philadelphia Flyers beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 last night.

Hodgson spent the past three seasons in the ECHL, and had been playing with the Flyer's AHL affiliate for the bulk of this season before his call up.

The undrafted forward has put up 18 goals and 11 assists in 44 games in the minors so far this year, along with 70 PIMs.

Hodgson split his junior career between Erie, Sarnia and Saginaw.