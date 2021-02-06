Local Pub Getting Ready for Super Bowl Sunday

It's not your typical Super Bowl weekend for area bars and restaurants as they're usually preparing to have packed establishments for the big game.

But this year with COVID-19 restrictions, they can only offer takeout and delivery.

Dan Spada is co-owner of The Loose Goose Resto Pub and Lounge in Lakeshore and downtown Windsor.

"It's a different animal than what we're used to but at the same time everyone really understands the situation that all restaurants are in at this moment," says Spada.

Spada says they have already received plenty of takeout orders and they expect more Saturday and Sunday.

"We've been getting calls all week for it," says Spada. "We're going to focus on our in house delivery system that we just launched and we're just going to try and navigate through the situation as best as we can."

He says customers want their chicken wings.

"We are getting a lot of chicken wing orders," says Spada. "We're getting a lot of people asking questions regarding our specials because we are doing ribs this week as well to try something different. I mean it's kind of hard to explain but it's the situation that we're in so yeah we're going to focus on what we do best and that's chicken wings."

Spada says both locations open at noon on Sunday.

The 55th annual Super Bowl features the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Kickoff is set for 6:30pm Sunday.