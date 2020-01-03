Local Public High School Teachers Set One Day Strike Action

The union, representing the province's public high school teachers and some support staff, has announced another one day walkout and teachers with the Greater Essex County District School Board are included in this day of action.

About 1500 local members including support staff with the Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation will be off the job on Wednesday, January 8th if no deal is reached.

OSSTF District 9 President Erin Roy says this is the second one day strike for her membership.

"The last day we were out was December 4th but not sure if you're aware but other places in the province, they've been doing rotating strikes around the province so I guess it's our turn," says Roy.

Roy believes the public will continue to support her members.

"I think the support will increase but we're also going to be consolidating sites," says Roy. "We haven't actually got that out to the membership yet but when I do, I will put out a media release."

A similar day of action on December 4th resulted in a one day closure of all of the local public board's elementary and secondary schools because some OSSTF members work at the elementary level.

36,000 students in Windsor-Essex would be affected by a one day strike.

- with files from AM800's Tersinha Medeiros & Rob Hindi