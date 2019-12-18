Local Public High School Teachers to Hold Information Picket

It will be a regular school day for area public high school students and teachers, but teachers will have an additional assignment.

In support of their colleagues across the province, local high school teachers, represented by the Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation District 9, will be marching before or after school hours.

They will also be handing out flyers and raising awareness over the lack of progress in contract talks with the province.

Teachers at ten Ontario schools boards will take part in a full withdrawal of services in a one-day walkout Wednesday, but educators at the Greater Essex County District School Board are not one of them.

"When student learning conditions are compromised, we will always unite to protect students and future generations," says OSSTF District 9 President Erin Roy. "It is a moral duty that we take very seriously."

Talks with a mediator broke off earlier this week and are not expected to resume until after the holidays.

The closest school board that will be taking part in the one-day walkout is Lambton-Kent and Thames Valley in London.