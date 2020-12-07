Local Push for All Students in GECDSB to be Masked

The local chapter of the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario (ETFO) continues to push for mandatory masks for all students in the Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB).

Local ETFO President, Mario Spagnuolo tells AM800 News a trustee will be asking the board to make a decision Tuesday night.

"Julia Burgess has put forward a motion to start mandatory masking immediately in our public elementary schools from Kindergarten to Grade 3," he says. "Grade 4 to 8 already have the masks so this would mean all students have masks moving forward."

Spagnuolo says we've all learned a lot since August just before school started, and he feels masks for all students is the logical move.

"With the numbers increasing, it's not just a physical concern, there's a psychological feeling of safety when everyone in the classroom is wearing a mask," he says. "You wouldn't bring your child in a grocery store these days without a mask, yet you can go into a school and same aged child can go in without a mask."

Now that it's mandatory for all students in Windsor-Essex to wear a mask on school buses, Spagnuolo says it doesn't make sense to allow them to take it off when they get in the school.

"It should be common sense," he says. "If there is any doubt that there could be an effect without wearing the mask, then we should err on the side of caution and have the children wear a mask. we know it's a good thing to do it, why not just implement it across the board and make it part of the school culture."

As of now, the province only requires students in Grades 4-12 to wear a mask and Kindergarten to Grade 3 decisions are to be made at the local board level.

The GECDSB meets Tuesday at 7 p.m.