Local Racer to Compete at Daytona

For the third year in a row, Roman De Angelis from Belle River will compete in the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona, to launch the 2021 IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Series season.

De Angelis, returns to The Heart of Racing Team for a second season and will compete in the GTD class driving an Aston Martin Vantage GT3.

He will join his season long co-driver Ian James (GB) and Aston Martin factory drivers, Darren Turner (GB) and Ross Gunn (GB).

Roman finished 15th in the GTD Drivers Championship in the Covid -19 pandemic shortened 2020 season, including a team high 2nd place finish at the season finale at Sebring.

Roman’s career has been on a meteoric rise after becoming the first driver in history to win the championships in the IMSA Porsche GT3 Cup Series in both Canada and the USA, in 2019.

The 24 Hours of Daytona will be available in Canada on Discovery Velocity and worldwide on IMSA.TV beginning Saturday afternoon at 3:30 EDT.