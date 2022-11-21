Local reaction to CUPE's tentative education deal

Reaction on Monday coming in from parents, education workers and supporters following an averted strike.

The union representing 55,000 Ontario education workers reached a tentative deal with the provincial government on Sunday, but the Canadian Union of Public Employees said the deal was no different than what the province offered last week before the union issued a five-day strike notice.

That walkout, which would have come two weeks after another one, was planned because the union said it was trying to secure staffing level guarantees.

AM800's The Dan MacDonald show opened the phones to callers on Monday morning, to gauge how people were feeling about the deal.

Meg, a parent and supporter, says the jobs these people provide to and for students require both passion and skill and they also have a high level of training.

"And they're not getting what they need, and also these developmentally disabled kids in Ontario don't get what they need from our provincial government either, so the classroom is really like the last line of defence. From a mental health standpoint I am very glad my kids are in class today but I also want to make sure them and every kid that comes behind them is going to get what they need and I'm not convinced that's going to be present in what has been offered," she said.

Another woman, Alisa, whose husband works as a custodian says during the discussions on top of wage increases there was also an ask for more staff.

She says the children are losing out because staff shortages are becoming common, and it's not something that was addressed at least based on what's been released to the public.

"His school is down three staff on the custodial side, and they haven't brought in anybody from any other school to help out. They do need extra staff, like you can't have two people trying to clean three huge floors on their own. You need more staff," she stated.

Will, whose daughter is an educated worker, says it doesn't seem like a bad deal all things considered but again there are staff shortage issues.

"Doug Ford should sit with one of these people just for a week to see what they go through. They're not teachers, but man, they get bit, and get kicked, and they have to run after the kids. It's a job."

Ratification votes are set to begin Thursday and are expected to go through next weekend.

The four-year deal comes with a $1-per-hour raise each year, or about 3.59 per cent annually.

- with files from AM800's The Dan MacDonald Show and the Canadian Press