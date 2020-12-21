Local Real Estate Agent Donates to Area Families in Need

A local real estate agent is giving back to the community this holiday season.

Shan Hasan and his team at Re/Max are working with the South Essex Community Council and will be sponsoring 25 local families.

Hasan says at first they were sponsoring five families but that number grew to 10 and is now at 25.

He says the community council has identified the families and will distribute the donations.

"We know it's been a crazy year, been an unfortunate year for a lot of families, difficult times and you know what if we're in a position to help, that's where we've decided we're going to help as much as possible," says Hasan.

He says everyone should be able to enjoy the holidays.

"It's Christmas time, we're going to be getting gifts," says Hasan. "We're going to be wrapping them, we're going to be getting them under the tree for these families just so they don't feel the pain of what it's like not to have."

He's hoping others support those in need this holiday season.

"If you've had a good year, there are a lot of people that have not and please, please try to do something more than you did last year," says Hasan. "If you see somebody in need, reach out to them, help them."

Hasan says they are donating toys, gift cards, jackets plus other items.