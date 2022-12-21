Local real estate agents host Christmas turkey giveaway

A holiday tradition continues at Re/Max Preferred Realty in Windsor.

For the 8th year, Angie Goulet and Associates are giving back to the community and are hosting a Christmas Turkey Giveaway.

More than 1,100 area families are receiving turkeys Wednesday along with packages of instant mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, canned vegetables and dessert.

Goulet says the need in the city is great.

"It's humbling and amazing to be able to fill a little bit of it but this year more so than most, there's a lot of people out there who are hurting and needing more," says Goulet. "We actually have like children write us letters and we get them in January saying our Christmas meal was so incredible or it was our first year in Canada and we had a real turkey."

Food packages included a frozen turkey, stuffing and instant mashed potatoes, December 21, 2022 (Photo by AM800's Rob Hindi)

She says she was there too, 23 years ago she was pregnant with her first.

"Hard working people, we both had careers and my husband had a job and he just didn't get paid one year and we didn't have food for Christmas and it was just a different Christmas for us and it was a stretch to even imagine taking when we like to be givers but it was our year that year and since we've been able to do it, we've been doing our turkey giveaway to give back," says Goulet.

Families getting turkey dinner packages received vouchers at area food banks.

Last year, volunteers dropped off dinner packages to those in need.