Local real estate market expected to be 'active' this fall: WECAR

The Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors is forecasting the area's housing market to be 'active' this fall.

WECAR is expecting a busy housing markets this fall due to investments that are attracting hundreds of workers and new Canadians to the region, including the Gordie Howe International Bridge, the NextStar Energy EV battery manufacturing plant and the associated feeder plants.

The association reports that real estate market activity in Windsor-Essex has been picking up momentum as the year has gone on. July 2023 saw 438 MLS home sales, 1.4% better than 2022 sales activity.

However, WECAR says a lack of housing supply continues to be a challenge across the local market with the number of new listings down 13% year-over-year in July 2023.

WECAR president Mark Lalovich says he still thinks the market favours the sellers but buyers are in a better position.

"Obviously prices have come back down from where they peaked in March 2022 but having said that, there is still a shortage of good inventory," he says. "We don't have enough quality resale listings on the residential side in any event, so I still think it's favouring the seller.'

The average home price was $554,277 in July. The average sales price was $723,739 in March 2022.

Lalovich says the bottom line is that we need more quality inventory.

"We need to get more listings out there in order to serve the demand that's there. That demand is only going to ramp up over the next 6 to 12 months with the number of initiatives that we have out there that are taking shape," he says.

Lalovich says he thinks this market is going to continue to ramp up over the next 12 to 24 months.

"I think that people who are really thinking over the next couple of years we're going going to make the move, I'd be making it sooner rather than later because they could find they're going to be in a lot more competition a year from now," he adds.

WECAR also cites interest rates as one of the variables impacting the real estate market as interest rates have increased steadily in 2023.

The Bank of Canada is scheduled to make an interest rate announcement on Sept. 7th, 2023.