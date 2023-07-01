Local resident celebrates milestone birthday turning 100-years-old

A local resident is celebrating a huge milestone moment of turning 100-years-old.

Florence Logan is celebrating her 100th birthday, which is June 30th, surrounded by family, friends and well-wishers near and far to honour her remarkable journey and life.

Logan has witnessed a century of extraordinary change and growth, and throughout her life she has dedicated herself to numerous charities close to her heart, notably, the North America Black Historical Museum of Amherstburg, and other local charities.

She has also been blessed with four children, 20 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, eight great great grandchildren, and countless others who have called Florence Grandma.

On Friday afternoon, dozens of people attended her birthday party to celebrate her life. While today, members of the public are welcome to join a picnic in the park for another celebration party.

Florence Logan says her family keeps her going.

"Well I'll tell you, it's a big dose of medicine. My family, my grandchildren, are my medicine really. They keep me alive."

Florence Logan's grandchildren look over photos of their family at Logan's 100th birthday celebration. June 30, 2023 (Photo Credit: Courtesy of AM800's Meagan Delaurier)

Logan says life has changed drastically over the years.

"The day to day has made a whole lot of difference. It's just not the same. Well, it can't be, it can't be the same. It has to advance and change."

She says what the secret to life is.

"I learned how to be happy. I learned how to be around people, I'm a people person, and that means a whole lot."

Florence Logan celebrates her 100th birthday. June 30, 2023 (Photo Credit: Courtesy of AM800's Meagan Delaurier)

Terryll Chase, Logan's oldest granddaughter, says she's feeling a lot of emotions celebrating her grandma.

"It's such a blessing, and it's so gratifying and my heart is so full with gratitude to know that I'm able to bless this with my grandmother in the centurion years of her 100th birthday celebration."

Chase says her grandma is a huge inspiration.

"Absolutely, that's my role model all the way, I want to be like my grandma!"

Logan has been recognized by royalty, the Prime Minster, politicians, and dignitaries with awards and commendations.

The celebration today will be held at Wigle Park from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. for all to join.