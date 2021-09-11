Local residents recall where they were during the 9/11 terror attacks

It's been 20 years since nearly 3,000 people were killed in the 9/11 terror attacks.

The world watched in disbelief as the twin towers in New York came crumbling down — here, at home, Windsor-Essex residents recalled where they were when hijackers flew the commercial airliners into the buildings.

These callers to the Dan MacDonald Show says they'd never seen anything like it.

Jim Demers says he didn't know what was going on at first.

"I was watching the Today's Show and all of a sudden I see this plane fly into a skyscraper and I say, "How can someone do that on a clear, sunny day?" Then when I saw the second plane crash them I knew this was a planned event."

Donna Ridsdale says she was in shock.

"I was watching Regis and Kelly and Kelly started crying and I turned it over to the news and that's when I saw the second plane go in. I think I was pretty much in shock."

Elmo Ellwood says he knew the world changed at that moment.

"I sat down in my chair with my coffee and I see smoke coming out of one of the towers and I'm thinking, too bad, somebody had an accident. Then all of a sudden, within a few minutes, I saw the second plane come in. I threw my arms up in the air and said the world is going to change right now."

In all, more than 2,700 people were reported missing at the twin towers, but the remains of only 1,647 victims have been positively identified.

— with files from the Dan MacDonald Show