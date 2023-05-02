Local restaurant owner expecting big crowds for Leafs playoff games

A boost for local sports bars thanks to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Matt Komsa, co-owner of The G.O.A.T Tap and Eatery in LaSalle and Lakeshore says the level of enthusiasm when the Leafs play is different compared to the last few years.

He says both locations were electric Saturday night when the Leafs eliminated the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of their first round series.

Komsa says fans were on the edge of their seats and when Toronto scored in overtime, the restaurants erupted.

"I think it's going to be the same for every Leaf game," says Komsa. "I think everybody is riding them and hopefully all the way."

Inside The G.O.A.T. Tap and Eatery in LaSalle, May 30, 2019 (Photo by AM800's Rob Hindi)

He says fans are wearing their jerseys.

"The Toronto fan base is definitely a loyal fan base that likes to support their team so we've seen all types of characters coming and going," he says.

Komsa is recommending fans make a reservation to secure a seat.

Toronto opens round two Tuesday night against the Florida Panthers.

The Panthers upset the top-seeded Boston Bruins in round one in seven games.