Local Restaurant Owner Happy to be Back

The owner of three local restaurants is thanking the community.

Matt Komsa owns the Bull & Barrel in downtown Windsor along with The Goat Tap and Eatery in LaSalle and Lakeshore.

He says it was a busy weekend at all three patios and his expectations were blown away. "It was outstanding," Komsa adds. "The customers were understanding, following the rules, my staff worked their tails off —It was just a great feeling to be back."

"I didn't know what to expect and it was as busy as could be, lined up and just a good feeling," says Komsa. "You feel like this thing is coming to an end."

Ontario entered stage one of its reopening plan on Friday.

Under the plan, patios were allowed to reopen with some conditions including four people to a table.

Some non-essential retailers also reopened with restrictions and essential retailers were once again permitted to sell non-essential items.